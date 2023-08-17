Autistic boy who drowned in Brooklyn was ‘jumping on beds and laughing’ at Ikea before disappearing: family

Emergency responders search for Hasbul Nehan near the Red Hook Ikea Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York City. - Sam Costanza/New York Daily News/TNS
The 9-year-old nonverbal autistic child who drowned in the waters off the Red Hook Ikea in Brooklyn early Thursday was under the care of a nanny and happily jumping on beds at the store before he disappeared, heartbroken family members said. “He was playing around and the nanny was with him,” Abida Sultana recalled from her Bensonhurst home just 14 hours after her son Hasbul Nehan’s body was found on the Erie Basin shoreline. “It was for one moment that I called the nanny for something and within minutes we started looking for him when I could not see him around.” Before he disappeared, Hasbul...