Auto workers reject Detroit Three contract offers, ready to strike

By David Shepardson (Reuters) -United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union representing 146,000 workers wants a deal to avoid walkouts at the Detroit Three automakers but expects to go on strike against all of them next week if they do not improve their contract offers. With contracts set to expire next Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET (0359 GMT next Friday), Fain said the union had rejected General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent company Stellantis North America and remained far apart. "We want a deal. We are ready for a deal. But it's got to be a deal that honors our sacrific...