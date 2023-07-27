By David Shepardson WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bill to raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65 and make other aviation reforms has stalled due to disagreements on whether to revise pilot training rules. Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 351-69 to pass the bill that would reauthorize U.S. FAA aviation safety and infrastructure programs for the next five years. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell said the effort was stymied over pilot training rules. "We're not willing to lower the safety standards to get a bill," Cantwell said. "Until that iss...
Aviation legislation stalls in US Congress over pilot training rules
July 27, 2023, 1:21 PM ET