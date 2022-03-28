Avoiding protests? DeSantis deviates from usual media efforts ahead of expected ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signing

Contracts that had been concluded still applied, he said. "This means that payment in roubles is not acceptable," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that "unfriendly states" would have to pay for natural gas in Russian roubles.

The Kremlin's move seemed designed to bolster a national currency pummelled by weeks of sanctions, although economists have questioned whether requiring rouble payments would actually make much of a difference.

"Putin's attempt to divide us is obvious," said Habeck. "We will not be divided, and the response of the G7 countries is clear: the agreements will be respected."

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday once again made it clear that Russia would insist on payments from European countries in roubles, not euros as is currently the case.

Since the war in Ukraine began, European countries have made rapid moves to wean themselves off Russian energy imports.

France is trying to obtain additional gas and oil supplies from the Gulf states in lieu of deliveries from Russia, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

Le Drian travelled to Qatar, Oman and Kuwait on Sunday, his ministry announced. Le Drian discussed receiving oil from Kuwait and gas from Qatar and Oman.

Meanwhile, Moscow is looking to fill at least part of the gap from lower demand in Europe by increasing oil exports to Asia.

There is a market "in South East-Asia, in the East," Peskov said on Monday, according to the Interfax agency.

The world market is more diverse than just the European market, he said, adding that "of course, the European market is premium."

Peskov was reacting to the announcement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that his government will move "fairly rapidly" to eliminate Germany's dependence on Russian energy imports.

Scholz told German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday that Germany could do this quickly in the case of coal and oil, although natural gas would take longer.

Habeck had previously said that Germany could probably halve Russian oil imports by the summer.

So far, Russia has continued its gas deliveries to Europe unabated despite its war against Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the West.

Asked on Monday about preparations in case Russia stops natural gas deliveries completely, Habeck said: "We are prepared for all scenarios."

The government had been working on how to deal with this scenario since the start of the year, he said.