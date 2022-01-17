Badly decomposed body found in trash-filled apartment of Brooklyn hoarders

Police found the decomposed body of an 84- year-old man in a trash-filled Brooklyn apartment Saturday. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
NEW YORK — The badly decomposed body of an 84-year-old man was found in the trash-filled Brooklyn apartment he shared with his wife — who had planned to wait a year before calling authorities, police said Monday. Police showed up at the home on Coney Island Avenue near Glenwood Road in Midwood about 7 p.m. Saturday. They were met by the couple’s two worried sons, ages 45 and 41. They had called 911 to ask police to check in on their parents, both described as mentally ill. The sons hadn’t seen the parents since 2019, police said. The apartment was so full of clutter and trash police had to use...