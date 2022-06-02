Dem operative used her influence as former mayor in 'ballot harvesting' scheme: report

New information is was released by authorities about an alleged "ballot harvesting" scheme in Arizona.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich charged Guillermina Fuentes, 66, with two felony counts of ballot abuse along with felony forgery and conspiracy.

The Associated Press reports that the Arizona Attorney General's Office provided more than 20 documents from the investigation after denying the AP's first public records request.

"An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots," the AP reported. "Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor who serves as an elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District in San Luis, has a Thursday court date where she may change her not guilty plea."

The allegations stem from the 2020 primary election.

"Republicans have rallied around the possibility of widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election where former President Donald Trump was defeated. They’ve pointed to the charges against Fuentes as part of a broader pattern in battleground states. There is no sign of that in the investigation records, though," the AP reported. "The records show that fewer than a dozen ballots could be linked to Fuentes, not enough to make a difference in all but the tightest local races. She’s only charged with illegally handling four ballots."

Fuentes is the only person charged under the 2016 law.

Attorney Anne Chapman, who represents Fuentes, told the AP “this prosecution shows that the law is part of ongoing anti-democratic, state-wide, and national voter suppression efforts.”

