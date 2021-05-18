Illinois men charged in US Capitol breach asked cop for directions to the bathroom, feds say

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest on the steps of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. - Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS
Two downstate Illinois men charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 said they were there to “tour” the historic site and went out of their way to avoid the violence, even stopping to ask a cop for directions to the nearest bathroom. Douglas Wangler, 53, and Bruce Harrison, 58, both of the Danville area, were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in Urbana on Friday with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. A judge released both men on their own recognizance with orders to appear on the charges in Washington, court records ...