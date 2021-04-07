Mike Pence signs big 2-book deal focusing on his Christian faith and four years with Trump in prep for 2024 run
Former Vice President Mike Pence has just signed a two-book deal with Simon & Schuster, including a hefty advance, as he paves the road for an expected 2024 presidential run. The books will be one on his Christian faith and public service, and the other a "memoir" of his time in the Trump White House.

"The first," according to Axios, "to be published by 2023, is mainly a memoir of his four turbulent years in the White House with President Trump. The second will be more broadly autobiographical."

Pence has been the consummate "loyal soldier" so supporters and opponents should not expect any major revelations.

A Simon & Schuster vice president says the former vice president, governor, and congressman's "life and work, his journey as a Christian, the challenges and triumphs he has faced, and the lessons he has learned, tells an American story of extraordinary public service."

That public service includes decades attacking the LGBTQ community, including his signing of an extremist pro-discrimination "religious freedom" law that tore his state of Indiana and the nation apart when he was governor.