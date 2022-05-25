Watch: Texas Attorney General suggests arming teachers after 15 shot and killed at elementary school

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for arming teachers and "doing more at the school" to prevent school mass shootings, immediately after14 elementary school students and one teacher were shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas.

Paxton, who is in a tight re-election primary runoff race, was speaking to a Newsmax host who noted that Texas is "not a stranger to shootings."

"Yes, sadly, this has happened again, and it's a horrible tragedy," Paxton said, after being asked what efforts have been talked about or taken to prevent school shootings.

"Having one point of entry, making it more difficult for people even to get in that point of entry, and having, potentially, teachers and other administrators who have gone through training and who are armed because first responders typically can't get there in time to prevent a shooting. This is just not possible unless you have a police officer on every campus, which for a lot of these schools is almost impossible. So I think you're gonna have to do more at the school because it typically involves very short periods of time and you have to have people trained on campus to react."

The host talked about hardening schools "so they're not easy prey for crazy people who go nuts with firearms."

Defending his call for people to be armed Paxton went on to say people who are "not following murder laws" are "not going to follow gun laws."

