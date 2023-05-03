'Nothing short of a lynching': Anger grows after security guard kills alleged shoplifter at San Francisco Walgreens

Anger is growing after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that she would not be charging a private security guard who allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old woman Brown in front of a Walgreens store last week, SFGate reported.

People lashed out at during a Board of Supervisors meeting, where they called on elected officials to do something about the killing of Banko Brown.

“The death of Banko Brown ... was nothing short of a lynching,” one speaker said. “And anyone that stands beside that is standing beside lynching. There is no gray area there. San Francisco’s current approach to public safety is not safe at all, nor is it public. It is organized coercion, organized violence against our communities. We keep our communities safe, and we demand that you get your boots off our necks.”

Brown, who is a transgender Black man, was shot and killed outside the Walgreens on Market and Fourth streets near Union Square on April 27 following an alleged shoplifting incident. The shooter, 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, was arrested but later released after Jenkins determined that he acted in self-defense after feeling he was in "mortal danger."

“We reviewed witness statements, statements from the suspect, and video footage of the incident and it does not meet the People’s burden to be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury that the suspect is guilty of a crime,” Jenkins said.

“I know plenty of my white girlfriends who actually shoplift, and they don’t get f—king killed,” one resident said at the meeting. “… Frankly, I don’t care if this extrajudicial killing leads to riots, looting and graffiti. A life was lost, and lives are more important than property. Brooke Jenkins should f—king resign.”

“I honestly try to be pretty involved in what’s going on in the city, but I think I somehow missed the part where private corporations like Walgreens are able to have their own private militias here in the streets of San Francisco,” one person said. “Why was Banko Brown killed? Murdered over what? Some shampoo? A frickin' bag of chips? Are you kidding me? ... And I want to see a lot more here from you all today than the blank looks on your faces and blank words and platitudes.”

A vigil took place outside Walgreens on Monday with the participants expressing similar sentiments as those from the meeting.

