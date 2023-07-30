'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling in second weekend

By Nicholas P. Brown (Reuters) - Warner Bros' "Barbie" showed no signs of slowing down in its second weekend at the box office, and was set to haul in $93 million in ticket sales Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from media analytics firm Comscore. Director Greta Gerwig's take on "Barbie" - the year's No. 1 movie, and the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film directed by a woman - has made more than $351 million in the U.S. and Canada since opening on July 21, and nearly $775 million globally, Comscore reported. The film, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, and Rya...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
By Boureima Balima and Felix Onuah NIAMEY/ABUJA (Reuters) -West African nations imposed sanctions and threatened force on Sunday if Niger's coup leaders fail to reinstate ousted President Mohammed Bazoum within a week, while supporters of the junta attacked the French embassy in Niamey. The 15-nation ECOWAS bloc's response to the Sahel region's seventh coup of recent years came as crowds in Niger's capital Niamey burned French flags and stoned the former colonial power's mission, drawing tear gas from police. Images showed fires at the embassy walls and people being loaded into ambulances with...
'Everybody is laughing': Trump goads investigator digging into Biden's classified doc case
July 30, 2023
Former President Donald Trump goaded the federal prosecutor tasked with looking into President Joe Biden’s classified documents case – telling him on Sunday that the world is laughing at him.
“Everybody is laughing at Robert Hur, saying he is not tough like Deranged Jack Smith,” said Trump in a Truth Social post.
“Show them, Robert, that you are every bit the man as the “Deranged One.” MAGA!”
Hur was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this year to look into why classified documents were in Biden’s Delaware home and a think tank office in Washington D.C. Smith is the special counsel involved in Trump's case.
Trump has frequently complained that Biden has not been charged, while he’s been arraigned for keeping classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate.
“Is Special Counsel Robert Hur going to step up and behave like Deranged Jack Smith with regard to Crooked Joe Biden’s MANY Document crimes (remember, unlike me, Biden is not covered by the Presidential Records Act!) and all of the other crimes committed by him and the Biden Crime Family?” he said Sunday.
“Will Hur prosecute these grifters?”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, a 2024 GOP candidate, shared her thoughts Sunday on U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Kentucky) recent health scare and whether the longtime Republican leader should maintain his role, The Messenger reports.
For nearly 20 seconds, the 81-year-old senator suddenly froze mid-sentence during a news conference earlier this week, before eventually returning about ten minutes later to resume interview.
Despite colleagues' concerns around whether the GOP leader should resign, a spokesperson for McConnell told Politico said he "plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do."
Lauding the senator as "a great leader," Haley told Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday, "We've got to stop electing people because they look good in a picture or they hold a baby well. We've got to stop electing people because we like them and they've been there a long time. That's actually the problem."
Haley went on to say, "We've got to have a new generation."The 2024 Republican hopeful was reiterating her statement made during a major Iowa GOP fundraising event last month: "It's time for a new-generation leader. We've got to leave the baggage of the negativity behind."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 |
Masthead |
Privacy Policy |
Manage Preferences | Debug Logs
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}