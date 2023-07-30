'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling in second weekend

By Nicholas P. Brown (Reuters) - Warner Bros' "Barbie" showed no signs of slowing down in its second weekend at the box office, and was set to haul in $93 million in ticket sales Friday through Sunday, according to estimates from media analytics firm Comscore. Director Greta Gerwig's take on "Barbie" - the year's No. 1 movie, and the highest-grossing opening weekend for a film directed by a woman - has made more than $351 million in the U.S. and Canada since opening on July 21, and nearly $775 million globally, Comscore reported. The film, which stars Margot Robbie in the titular role, and Rya...