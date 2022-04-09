Billionaire fined $975,000 for illegally steering money into Trump super PAC

On Friday, The New York Timesreported that a Canadian steel industry billionaire has been fined $975,000 from the Federal Election Commission for illegally steering money into a pro-Trump super PAC — one of the largest fines ever levied by the agency.
"The $975,000 fine will be paid by entities controlled by Barry Zekelman, a steel industry executive from Ontario who had lobbied the Trump administration to use its power to tighten import restrictions on Mr. Zekelman’s competitors from around the world," reported Eric Lipton. "The action came as the election commission continues a multiyear crackdown on foreign influence in American politics."
According to the report, Zekelman received access to the administration as he was making these donations to the ostensibly independent pro-Trump committee.
"Mr. Zekelman’s donations in 2018 to the America First Action super PAC helped him secure an invitation to a private dinner with President Donald J. Trump at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, where Mr. Zekelman personally pushed Mr. Trump about the steel tariffs and other matters," said the report. "The $1.75 million in donations came from a Pennsylvania-based subsidiary of Mr. Zekelman’s company named Wheatland Tube. But The New York Times first reported in 2019 that Mr. Zekelman played a role in directing one of his executives who is a U.S. citizen to send in the contributions — some of the largest made by any donor to the super PAC — even though federal law prohibits foreigners from participating in decision making related to campaign donations, as well as from directly writing campaign checks."
Previous reports indicated that firms tied to Zekelman were rewarded lucratively by the Trump administration — with one of his Chicago subsidiaries providing the giant steel bollards used to construct the former president's border wall project in Arizona.
This is not the first Trump super PAC to land in trouble over foreign money. Last year, Great America PAC, another Trump group, paid a $25,000 fine after its strategist attempted to take in what he thought was $2 million from a Chinese national, which would have been illegal. In fact, it was a sting set up by journalists from The Telegraph.
Sharks used to figure prominently in my nightmares: coming after me in the ocean, rivers, swimming pools. But after spending some time with these elusive creatures in 2015, a more compelling question started to keep me up at night — do the very creatures that invade my dreams engage in sleep themselves?
Sharks are a unique group of vertebrates, however, as many species swim continuously to passively push oxygen-rich seawater over their gills — these are known as ram ventilators. Other species manually pump seawater over their gills while remaining motionless (buccal pumpers).
A study we conducted in 2020 found the presence of daily activity patterns in all the species investigated, buccal pumpers and ram ventilators alike. Importantly, these patterns were found to be internally regulated (circadian in nature) in buccal pumping species. This was a major discovery and a great step in the right direction, but were periods of inactivity indicative of sleep?
Some sharks need to constantly swim to passively push oxygen-rich seawater over their gills.
Our 2021 study found that buccal pumping sharks were less responsive to mild electrical pulses following five minutes of inactivity. This became the criteria for our working definition of sleep in these animals.
These somewhat conflicting results highlight an important point: behaviour can be deceptive and misleading. Animals can appear to be asleep while being awake and vice versa. Sadly, behaviour alone is often not enough to reliably identify sleep in animals.
The physiology of shark sleep
To conclusively verify our working definition of sleep in buccal pumping sharks (more than five minutes of inactivity is sleep), my team set out to find physiological evidence of sleep that aligned with what we had seen behaviourally.
To do this, we recorded changes in metabolic rates in New Zealand’s draughtsboard shark via recordings of oxygen consumption over a 24-hour period. A drop in metabolic rate during sleep has been reported in many animals and is considered a reliable physiological indicator of sleep.
Research shows that some shark species who actively pump water through their gills show behaviours associated with sleep.
We also recorded subtle behaviours associated with sleep in other animals, such as eye state (open/closed) and body posture (upright/flat). We found there to be no significant difference in metabolic rates between swimming sharks and sharks engaging in periods of inactivity that lasted less than five minutes.
When sharks were inactive for five minutes or longer, however, metabolic rates dropped dramatically. This physiological change was also accompanied by a conspicuous shift in posture, with sharks transitioning from an upright position (sitting up on their pectoral fins) to a completely recumbent position. Eye state, however, was found to be unrelated to the sharks’ state of consciousness, as the animals were often observed sleeping with eyes open.
Taken together, these data are the most conclusive evidence for sleep in sharks and verify our previous behavioural findings.
Moving forward
Sleep has been found in all animals studied to date, stretching as far back on the evolutionary scale as flatworms and jellyfish. As the earliest living, jawed vertebrates, sharks play an important role in helping us understanding the evolutionary history of sleep in vertebrates.
Our research has come a long way in uncovering the previously unanswered question of sleep in sharks, but we have only touched the tip of the iceberg. Now that we know that (at least some) sharks do indeed sleep, the next question to answer is how they sleep.
Nothing is known about sleep in ram ventilating sharks. Their need for constant swimming to facilitate gas exchange suggests they have likely evolved interesting adaptations to permit sleep under this unusual lifestyle. Our group is now conducting electrophysiological studies of brain activity that will provide comprehensive insight into the form that sleep takes in these animals.
My research examines animal minds and ethics, and to me, the phrase “octopus culture” brings to mind Octopolis and Octlantis, two communities of wild octopuses in Jarvis Bay, Australia.
In Octopolis, numerous octopuses share — and fight over — a few square metres of seabed. In these watery towns, octopuses form dominance hierarchies, and they’ve started developing new behaviours: male octopuses fight over territory and, perhaps, females by throwing debris at one another and boxing.
Octopus community-building
The discovery of octopus communities came as a surprise to biologists who have long described octopuses as solitary animals that interact with others in three specific contexts: hunting, avoiding being hunted and mating.
In their fights for power, male octopuses perform an array of antagonistic behaviours, including throwing scallop shells to defend their den, and the “mantle up” display which makes an octopus look like a menacing vampire. Submissive octopuses signal their compliance with light colours and flattened body postures. For their efforts, the dominants appear to gain better access to high-quality dens and to females.
A look into the social life of octopus by Australian philosopher Peter Godfrey-Smith.
Animal culture
What is going on in Octopolis and Octlantis is properly called octopus culture. The idea of animal culture emerged after scientists noticed that in some groups, animals perform actions that aren’t seen in other groups of the same species.
This was a new behaviour, not seen in other macaque groups, and observers were lucky enough to observe its origins. A monkey named Imo was the first to wash a potato in the salty water and others soon copied her, leading to a community-wide behaviour pattern.
Japanese macaques exhibited social behaviour and influenced a cultural approach to primatology that later extended to other macaques.
A new kind of octopus
The proposal to start an octopus farm is a proposal to create a new octopus culture, because when cultural animals are brought together, they can’t help but create society. It’s also a proposal to create a new kind of octopus: the cultural behaviours coupled with the captive environment will be a novel environmental niche that shapes subsequent evolution.
Our familiar farmed animals — like Angus cows and Chocktaw hogs — have been domesticated and are entirely different from the animals they evolved from.
Starting an octopus farm is a commitment to creating a new kind of animal that relies on humans for their existence. It isn’t an idea to be taken up lightly, or a project that can responsibly be attempted and then discarded when it turns out to be too difficult or not profitable.
Managing octopus populations
There are many reasons to worry that an octopus farm will not be easy to manage. Unlike other farmed animals, octopuses need their space. Octopolis is already a battleground of boxing octopuses; one can only wonder what that will look like on a scale of thousands.
Sentient animals used for food are protected under welfare laws and killed in ways that should minimize their pain. Current methods of slaughtering octopuses include clubbing, slicing open the brain or suffocating them. The report’s authors conclude that none of these methods of slaughter are humane and recommends against octopus farming.
Octopuses are escape artists. The kind of housing needed to shelter them will be difficult to achieve, especially while also providing enrichment, since an enriched environment will be one full of possible getaway routes.
Octopus are known for their ability to escape tanks.
If an octopus farm is started, and then abandoned, the thousands of domesticated cultural octopuses cannot be released into the sea and be expected to flourish. We learned from the many expensive attempts to release Keiko, the killer whale that starred in the Free Willy franchise, that successful reintroduction of captive cultural animals into the wild is not easy. Even after spending US$20 million dollars, Keiko died in captivity.
The proposal to bring thousands of animals together into an octopus megacity would scale octopus culture far beyond anything found in nature or in captivity. It would create hundreds of thousands of Keikos, aquatic cultural animals captured from the wild and brought into captivity. And it would force them to live together and create a new culture in what is sure to be a violent octopus slum.
Mental health disorders including depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia show links to biological markers detected in routine blood tests, according to our new study of genetic, biochemical and psychiatric data from almost a million people.
The research will increase our understanding of what causes mental illness and may help to identify new treatments.
Healthy body, healthy mind
People often consider mental health as separate from the health of the rest of the body. This is far from true: there is clear evidence many biochemical substances involved in diseases such as diabetes and autoimmune conditions directly impact the function of our brain.
Many studies have tried to address this by focusing on substances called biomarkers that can be readily measured in blood.
A biomarker is simply something in the body that is a sign of a particular disease or process. These often relate to the kind of things reported in a blood test ordered by your doctor, such as cholesterol, blood sugar, liver enzymes, vitamins, or markers of inflammation.
Biomarkers found in routine blood tests are useful as they are often affected by diet and lifestyle, or by treatment with a drug.
The complex role of genetics in mental health
It’s often difficult to study the role of these blood biomarkers in mental health conditions. Many studies in this area are often not large enough to make strong conclusions.
One solution is to look at genetic influences on both mental illness and substances measured in blood. Genetics is useful as we now have data from millions of individuals who have volunteered in research studies.
Both mental illnesses and blood biomarkers are what geneticists call “complex traits”. In complex traits, many genes are involved and environmental factors also contribute.
The widespread availability of genetic data has allowed us to investigate how huge numbers of tiny changes in the DNA sequence (or “variants”) are related to the risk of mental illness. These same variants can then also be linked to the measured levels of a biomarker in blood.
For example, a variant in a particular gene may increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and also be linked to a decrease in the levels of a vitamin circulating in the blood. Most of these variants are individually associated with very small changes in something like risk of a mental illness, but they may add together to produce larger effects.
How are blood biomarkers related to mental illness?
Our recent study sought to use genetics to investigate the relationship between nine mental health disorders and 50 factors measured in routine blood tests, such as cholesterol, vitamins, enzymes, and indicators of inflammation. We used data from very large studies conducted by other people, with data from almost a million volunteers included in total.
Our study first confirmed the existence of what is called genetic correlation between blood biomarkers and mental illness, which was more widespread than has previously been shown. Genetic correlation means the effect of DNA sequence changes on the risk of a mental illness and the levels of a given biomarker were more similar to each other than what would occur by chance alone.
Common blood tests can pick up biomarkers linked to mental disorders.
To take one example, there was a positive genetic correlation in our study between white blood cell count and depression. This could indicate some process in our body influences both depression and white blood cells.
If we could identify what this shared process is, it could lead to a better understanding of what causes depression and this could be targeted for treatment.
Correlation verses causality
Our study showed there was correlation between the genetics of mental illness and factors in the blood, but this does not tell us whether blood biomarkers are involved in what causes mental illness.
To distinguish correlation from causation in medicine, the gold standard approach is to conduct clinical trials where patients randomly receive a treatment or a placebo. However, these trials are expensive and difficult to conduct.
We did the next best thing: using DNA variants linked to changes in blood biomarkers to act as a natural clinical trial. This process takes advantage of the fact we randomly inherit DNA variants from our parents, in much the same way that participants in a clinical trial randomly receive a treatment or a placebo.
It’s a complex method and the results need careful interpretation.
We found evidence some substances measured in blood may actually be involved in the cause of some mental illnesses. Proteins related to the immune system, for example, may be involved in depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia.
Further work is now needed to identify how these blood measures are precisely involved in these disorders, and to find out if they can be targeted for treatment.