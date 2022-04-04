Batiste wins album honor, Zelenskiy makes appeal at Grammys

By Lisa Richwine LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -Multi-genre artist Jon Batiste won album of the year and R&B duo Silk Sonic took two of the top honors on Sunday at a Grammy awards ceremony that featured a surprise appeal for support from wartime President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. Batiste, who leads the band on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," landed five awards overall, including the night's biggest prize for "We Are," a jazz album inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. "I believe this to my core - there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor. The creative arts are s...