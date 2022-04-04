Batiste wins album honor, Zelenskiy makes appeal at Grammys

By Lisa Richwine LAS VEGAS (Reuters) -Multi-genre artist Jon Batiste won album of the year and R&B duo Silk Sonic took two of the top honors on Sunday at a Grammy awards ceremony that featured a surprise appeal for support from wartime President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine. Batiste, who leads the band on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," landed five awards overall, including the night's biggest prize for "We Are," a jazz album inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. "I believe this to my core - there is no best musician, best artist, best dancer, best actor. The creative arts are s...
John Oliver to Kevin McCarthy: You 'raised the monster' that is Madison Cawthorn and 'it's your effing problem'
April 04, 2022
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) revealed this week that he no longer has "trust" in Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), the young official who outed GOP members for having "sexual get-togethers" and snorting cocaine. But as John Oliver explained Sunday night, Cawthorn is essentially the monster that McCarthy built.
Oliver began by noting that no one uses the term "key bump" when referring to doing cocaine without knowing what it means. "So, you're already telling on yourself there."
He also noted that people doing coke-fueled orgies don't generally refer to them as "sexual get-togethers." Cawthorn appeared to separate the two out, when doing the interview, however. He said that the orgies were one thing and people "leading on trying to remove addiction in our country" are doing cocaine. It's unclear that he meant the two events were linked together at the same time.
Oliver then called out McCarthy's claim that it took this incident to lose his trust, noting that there have been many, many, many things that Cawthorn has done up until this moment that McCarthy found acceptable.
Among the things listed by Oliver are the time Cawthorn suggested people "lightly threaten" members of Congress, suggested Joe Biden's vaccine strategy was about taking your guns and Bibles, and more recently he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" who is "very vile."
Oliver then showed a 2021 clip of Cawthorn telling parents that they should be raising "monsters" because liberals are trying to "demasculate" young men. The host explained that despite the hilarity of Cawthorn's GOP orgy story, he has a long history of lying about things.
First, Cawthorn implied that he was hurt serving in the military, then he claimed that the car crash that left him disabled derailed his plans to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. He'd already been rejected before the accident even happened. Cawthorn has also frequently said that he was training for the Paralympic Games, which was news to the Paralympics and actual Paralympians.
Oliver cited Amanda McGrory, a three-time Paralympian, who said of Cawthorn that his name wasn't in the registry and his claim was "like a kid saying they want to play in the NBA when they're on their fourth-grade basketball team."
There are also the problems with Cawthorn bragging that he doesn't actually care about doing the job he's been sent to Congress to do, saying that he hired mostly communications staffers to his team. He also loves posting Instagram photos and videos of himself like his jaunt to Germany where he talked about his "bucket list" fantasy of visiting Hitler's vacation house while referring to him as "the Führer."
Then there's the matter that dozens of Cawthorn's former classmates accused him of serial harassment while in school.
Oliver also explained that one of the things disability advocates really hate about Cawthorn is that he tries to play up his disability to be seen only as inspirational when they're obviously just regular people. Or as the host explained, everyone from Paralympian Amanda McGrory to "douchey frat-bros lying their way to power."
But the masterpiece of Cawthorn's Instagram was when he appeared "to be punching a tree because it looked weak. It's like if someone told the story of George Washington chopping down the cherry tree to a dog and then that dog told Madison Cawthorn," said Oliver. "It is the stupidest thing I've ever seen in my entire life. If when I die I meet God and God says, 'Hey! Did you see that stupid thing?' I'll know exactly what God is talking about."
He closed by asking how Cawthorn ended up being the guy who surprised McCarthy.
"This predatory, conspiratorial, inexplicably hostile to trees guy? Your party is supported and enabled him this whole time. And the tactics he uses are pretty much in line with Republicans' entire MO right now. Or, to put this in terms that Madison Cawthorn would understand: It looks to me like you raised a monster, and now it's your f*cking problem."
See the video below (starting at 31:24):
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 4/3/22 | HBO Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Apr 3, 2022 www.youtube.com
The only reason Donald Trump was in office is thanks to Sarah Palin: NYT author
April 03, 2022
New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters walked through the line crafted by Sarah Palin in 2008 that enabled Donald Trump's success in 2016.
Writing in his book Insurgency, Peters explained using language about entitlement and victimhood from people like Rush Limbaugh and Phyllis Schlafly led straight to Palin and then, ultimately, Trump.
Palin was the one who attacked the establishment like the Bush family as "blue bloods" who could "pick and choose" the GOP's winners over the will of the voters. Those "elites" The more they attacked her for being absurd or lacking in any kind of political intelligence, they only played into her frame of them. It's the same way Trump played the game.
What Trump called "fake news," Palin called "gotcha questions. When Palin's unwed teenage daughter turned out to be pregnant, the "family values" crowd didn't care. It was the same as Trump's affairs and the tape that eventually surfaced with him bragging he could sexually assault women whenever he wanted.
"Of all the conservative populists who were antecedents to Trump, Palin was his closest contemporary—the first of 'the deplorables,' to borrow Hillary Clinton’s condescending term for Trump supporters that they in turn appropriated," wrote Peters. "As governor of Alaska, Palin took her attacks on the media to a place even most conservatives didn’t go, accusing journalists of outright fabrication and demanding that they 'quit makin’ things up.' It was 'fake news' by another name. She wasn’t one to let facts stand in the way of a useful line of attack, as she showed when she doubled down on her false claim that [Barack] Obama’s healthcare bill included 'death panels' that would decide if vulnerable populations could receive treatment."
The GOP continued to fight the healthcare bill until 2017 when they finally had an opportunity to overthrow it, despite its widespread popularity. Ironically, it was Palin's former running mate who cast the deciding vote. He explained that the GOP campaigned on "repeal and replace," but not once in ten years did they actually come up with the "replace" part. Without the "replacement," Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) couldn't, in good conscience, kill the healthcare of millions of Americans.
“So, how did we get here?” asked "The Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Jan. 7, 2021. The answer, Peters explained, is Palin.
His book Insurgency is on sale now.
Trump goes all-in on Sarah Palin
April 03, 2022
It has only been a few days and there are 40 candidates running for Congress in Alaska, but former President Donald Trump has gone all-in on Sarah Palin.
In a statement Sunday evening, Trump explained that Palin endorsed him very early on in the process and, according to Trump, it worked out well.
Trump went on to salute Palin for losing her lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming that she was standing up to "the fake news media," which the judge in the case declared was not true.
"Sarah lifted the McCain presidential campaign out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself," Trump continued. "They were out to destroy her, but she didn't let that happen."
A 2010 study from Stanford University researchers revealed that Palin cost McCain about 2.1 million votes.
After losing the 2008 race, Palin quit her job as the Alaska governor.
Read the full statement here.
