Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) (Photo: Gage Skidmore)​

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is doubling down on remarks he delivered Saturday that denigrated the physical appearance of women who support the right to choose abortion.

"Is it safe to say that, based off your comments, you're suggesting that these women at these abortion rallies are ugly and overweight?" Pensacola, Florida's NBC 15 News asked Gaetz on Monday.

"Yes," the defiant Florida Republican replied after speaking at Holiday University Pines senior living center.

"What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?" the reporter asked.

"Be offended," was Gaetz's response.

On Saturday Gaetz spoke to a much larger audience, student activists at the right wing Turning Point USA Action conference, where he delivered the remarks that offended many.

"Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?" Gaetz said, as if he were doing standup before the young audience. "Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb."

"These people are odious on the inside and out," Gaetz continued. "They're like 5'2, 350 pounds and they're like, 'Give me my abortions or I'll get up and march and protest.' And I'm thinking, 'March? You look like you got ankles weaker than the legal reasoning behind Roe vs Wade.' A few of them need to get up and march. They need to get up and march for like an hour a day, swing those arms, get the blood pumping, maybe mix in a salad."

Monday morning Gaetz tweeted: "Today on @TheView Whoopi Goldberg strongly disagreed with my assessment that people who rally at these Pro-Abortion, Pro-Murder events are disgusting and need to work in a salad."

An AP poll published last week found 60% of Americans believe Congress should codify the right of abortion into federal law.

Watch videos of Gaetz's remarks above or at this link.

Video