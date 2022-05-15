Beautiful song shows Ukraine's bravery, NATO deputy says lauding Eurovision win

By John Irish and Sabine Siebold BERLIN (Reuters) - Eurovision and NATO might not usually be associated, but on Sunday the military alliance's deputy chief congratulated Ukraine for winning the annual music contest with a "beautiful song", calling it a testament to its bravery in fighting Russia. Foreign ministers from the 30-member alliance NATO gathered in Berlin on Sunday to discuss Finland and Sweden's possible membership to the alliance and its strategy in the face of what NATO deputy secretary general Mircea Geoana said was Russia's "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine. "I would like to con...