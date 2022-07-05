Belarus freezes foreign holdings in 190 companies
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gestures during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, February 18, 2022. © Sputnik, Reuters

(Reuters) - Belarus said on Tuesday it was freezing foreign shareholdings in 190 Belarusian companies, including EPAM Systems and Lukoil Belarus, in response to Western sanctions for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and human rights violations. A decree published on the official legislative portal said shareholders from countries that "commit unfriendly actions against Belarusian legal entities and/or individuals are prohibited from disposing of their shares." (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)