'Beginning of the end': Retired general says Ukraine invasion could topple Belarus dictator from power

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," retired Brig. Gen. Peter Zwack suggested that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be disaster for Alexander Lukashenko, the authoritarian leader of Belarus — one of the most repressive former Soviet republics in Europe, and the only country that is directly giving military assistance to Russia.

"The Belarusian troops could be coming in, according to our sources," said reporter Brian Todd. "How does that change the landscape of the battle?"

"Actually, I don't think it changes it that much," said Zwack. "I think it's the beginning of the long end of the Alexander Lukashenko regime. Most of those Belarusian troops, maybe 60, 70, 80,000 active and a quarter million reservists. The same thing as the Russian conscripts. They are encountering fierce Ukrainian resistance from Slavic brothers. Belarus had the protests in 2021. I think this is the beginning of the end for them."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Putin is going off the rails — he’s having serious difficulties making logical decisions': Retired general

Watch below: