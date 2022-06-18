Belgian firefighter killed during FDNY Marine boat crash, fire officials say
NEW YORK — A Belgian firefighter taking a ride on an FDNY fire boat was killed when another boat slammed into the ship, FDNY officials said Saturday. FDNY’s Marine 1 Bravo was operating in the East River near Pier 11 at about 10 p.m. Friday when a charter boat collided with the fire boat. The firefighter from Belgium was critically injured in the crash and died of his injuries at Bellevue Hospital, officials said. Three other civilians and an FDNY firefighter on the boat were also rushed to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries, the department said. An New York Police Department Harbor Unit re...