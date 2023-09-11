Bells toll in NYC at solemn 9/11 anniversary ceremony for terrorist attack victims

People visit the 9/ 11 Memorial at the Ground Zero site in lower Manhattan as the nation commemorates the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, on Sept. 11, 2023, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS
Six times the shiny silver bell was rung, once for each moment lives were lost in droves that morning when four hijacked planes were crashed and two New York City towers went from touching the sky to choking the ground in seconds. In between moments of silence at the site where so many died, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles and grandchildren read the long list of names of those who perished that day, Sept. 11, 2001. The dead were waiters, firefighters, accountants, police officers, lawyers, soldiers and investment bankers. Some of their names were mispronounc...