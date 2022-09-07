Ben & Jerry's will amend lawsuit against Unilever over Israel ice cream sale

By Jonathan Stempel NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ben & Jerry's said it plans to amend its lawsuit challenging the sale of its ice cream business in Israel by its parent company, Unilever Plc. In a letter filed on Tuesday night in federal court in Manhattan, Ben & Jerry's said it plans to file an amended complaint by Sept. 27, with Unilever's response due by Nov. 1. Unilever has agreed to the timetable, the letter said. Its response to Ben & Jerry's original complaint had been due on Tuesday. Ben & Jerry's had sued on July 5, saying the sale of the Israeli business to local licensee Avi Zinger breached...
Nebraska 'Freedom Fest' speaker tells 'bad joke' about George Floyd
September 06, 2022
Nebraska Democratic Party leaders on Tuesday criticized callous comments by a featured speaker for the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, a group of conservatives that helped a new team take over the state GOP.
Democrats, in a series of social media posts, condemned conservative comedian and conspiracy theorist Alex Stein for a joke set in which he congratulated murdered Minnesotan George Floyd for being “two and a half years sober.”
Seconds later, Stein, who headlined the Freedom Coalition’s Nebraska Freedom Festival on Aug. 27, told the crowd it was “a bad joke.”
“That’s evil,” he said, smiling as some in the crowd laughed.
‘Just as extreme’
A jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murdering Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, after Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s death sparked months of protests and political organizing against police brutality across the nation and in Omaha.
State Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Tuesday that the new state GOP is “just as extreme” as the Freedom Coalition that hosted Stein and “Stop the Steal” protest organizer Ali Alexander. She cited a state GOP email this month that asked Republicans, “Is your torch lit?”
To her, the email’s wording evoked the 2017 protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists clashed with others. Three people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Former President Donald Trump blamed the violence on “many sides.”
“There is no sunlight between the GOP and the Freedom Coalition,” Kleeb said.
Kleeb’s social media posts criticized the “extremist behavior” of the Freedom Coalition and the Nebraska GOP. The Freedom Coalition gained notoriety in July by helping conservatives remove the longtime chairman of the state GOP, Dan Welch, during the state party convention.
Delegates replaced him with Eric Underwood of the Lancaster County GOP.
‘No more Nebraska Nice’
The Nebraska Republican Party, through a spokeswoman, had no immediate comment Tuesday.
Kleeb, in one of her tweets, wrote: “We stand with Pres. (Joe) Biden as he calls out MAGA Republicans for their words and actions that are destroying our democracy.”
She said Nebraska Republicans are creating a “hostile environment” where political conversations are impossible “because the leaders of the Nebraska Republican Party and their attack dogs literally call us ‘groomers,’ ‘predators’ and ‘call girls.'”
The Freedom Coalition’s Twitter account in recent weeks has used similar language against Nebraska Democrats, including Kleeb, State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha and Democrats running for local school boards and/or the Nebraska State Board of Education.
Late last week, the Freedom Coalition tweeted that the GOP “has been called everything from racist homophobes to fascist murderers by the Left.” They said they were expected to “play nice, watch our words, and take the high road.”
“We watched cities across the country burn as the media reported ‘fiery, but mostly peaceful protests’ during the Floyd riots; yet, we couldn’t say a word because, ‘you are racist,'” they wrote in one tweet from Friday.
“Well enough is enough — no more Nebraska Nice!”
Stein, who made his name on reality TV as a villain-by-design on “The Glass House,” has built a social media brand by trolling city councils in Texas, and Democratic politicians in Washington, D.C. He has appeared on Info Wars with Alex Jones.
Humor that ‘isn’t for everyone’
He did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday, but retweeted the Democrats’ video of his speech.
During his set in Nebraska, Stein described former First Lady Michelle Obama as “a boy,” the video shows. He said there is “nothing gayer than driving an electric car.” He laughed at the disproven trope that the COVID-19 vaccine might somehow alter a person’s sexuality.
He said people who took the vaccine “are gay.” He then said, “It’s OK to be gay as long as you don’t try to transition my daughter into a boy,” language advocates who have defended the rights of trans people have described as transphobic.
Stein also described the need for conservatives to be “civilly disobedient” in ways that won’t get them arrested. He said Democrats have “weaponized the FBI” and that they “cannot let them weaponize against us. We have to weaponize against them.”
Freedom Coalition Executive Director Patrick Peterson said the group appreciated Stein’s “ability to bring the insanity we now see every day to light and appreciate his culture jamming towards political figures and events through his comedic approach.”
“If his type of humor isn’t for everyone, thank God we still have the First Amendment right in this country,” Peterson said. “The right of free speech is protected.”
Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.
Steve Bannon lashes out after report of impending NYC charges: 'They will have to kill me first'
September 06, 2022
Steve Bannon had harsh words on Tuesday evening after The Washington Post reported he was making arrangements to surrender himself to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg.
"Stephen K. Bannon is expected to surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment, people familiar with the matter said, weeks after he was convicted of contempt of Congress and nearly two years after he received a federal pardon from President Donald Trump in a federal fraud case," the newspaper reported. "The precise details of the state case could not be confirmed Tuesday evening. But people familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sealed indictment, suggested the prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned."
Bannon allegedly profited by $1 million in the "We Build the Wall" scheme after Mexico refused to pay for Trump's border wall.
"Just days after being swatted three different times by deranged thugs from New York City inspired to be the Biden administration to assassinate me by police, the Soros-backed DA has now decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the midterm election because WarRoom is the major source of the MAGA grassroots movement,' Bannon argued.
"The SDNY did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try to take me out of the election. It didn't work then, it certainly won't work now. This is nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system," Bannon argued.
He predicted the charges would be good news for his podcast.
"They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself. I am never going to stop fighting," Bannon vowed. "In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.
ABC News confirmed The Washington Post report Bannon was planning to turn himself in.
Steve Bannon to surrender to Manhattan district attorney: report
September 06, 2022
Former Donald Trump chief strategist is making arrangements to turn himself in according a reported published Tuesday evening by The Washington Post.
"Stephen K. Bannon is expected to surrender to state prosecutors on Thursday to face a new criminal indictment, people familiar with the matter said, weeks after he was convicted of contempt of Congress and nearly two years after he received a federal pardon from President Donald Trump in a federal fraud case," the newspaper reported. "The precise details of the state case could not be confirmed Tuesday evening. But people familiar with the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sealed indictment, suggested the prosecution will likely mirror aspects of the federal case in which Bannon was pardoned."
The case involved the "We Build the Wall" private fundraising effort after Trump failed in his campaign promise to have Mexico build his wall.
"The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which handles state-level prosecutions, has been evaluating Bannon’s alleged involvement in that scheme since shortly after Trump pardoned him, The Washington Post reported in February, 2021. Presidential pardons only apply to federal charges and cannot prohibit state prosecutions," the newspaper reported.
Bannon was accused of profiting by $1 million in the scheme.
"The state case will be handled in New York State Supreme Court by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D). A spokesperson for Bragg declined to comment when reached Tuesday evening. But three people familiar with the matter confirmed Bannon is expected to turn himself in on Thursday," the newspaper reported.
