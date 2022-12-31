Benedict XVI to lie in state at St Peter's Basilica from Monday
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives at Munich airport to fly back to the Vatican after his four-day visit to Regensburg. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was the first pope to resign in centuries, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announces. Sven Hoppe/dpa-Pool/dpa
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives at Munich airport to fly back to the Vatican after his four-day visit to Regensburg. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was the first pope to resign in centuries, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announces. Sven Hoppe/dpa-Pool/dpa

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will lie in state at St Peter's Basilica from Monday so the faithful may pay their respects, the Vatican said shortly after announcing the 95-year-old's death on Saturday.

Pope Benedict XVI, now emeritus, waves to people during Mass at Islinger Feld in Regensburg, Bavaria. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was the first pope to resign in centuries, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announces. picture alliance / Boris Roessler/dpa