Benedict XVI to lie in state at St Peter's Basilica from Monday

"Let's start with Ginni Thomas," said anchor Sara Sidner. "She defends — she still defends her beliefs that she believes that the 2020 election was stolen, which it wasn't. Can she have it both ways here?"

"Well, when I went through her transcript, I had the impression she was evasive," said Dean. "She wasn't remorseful in general about the fact that she had made these comments and sent these texts out. She was regretful that they'd gotten — they'd been released and became public, and then she accused of committee of leaking them basically just to embarrass her, which was not the case. But I think she really was uncomfortable throughout her testimony. Her attorney testified a lot for her, which I've never seen a chair let happen as often as it did in this deposition. It's an odd collection in this deposition."

Furthermore, Dean argued, Ginni Thomas' claim that she keeps her politics out of her discussions with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was not credible.

"She claimed at the outset of her testimony in a brief statement, there was an ironclad rule in the house, they never talked about each other's business," said Dean. "She was in a political lane. Her husband was in the legal lane. Those lanes didn't cross. It was pretty hard to believe as the testimony unrolled ... what I took away from it was that they often talk about these things. they are sounding boards for each other, which is natural in a marriage.

