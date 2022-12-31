Benedict XVI to lie in state at St Peter's Basilica from Monday

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI arrives at Munich airport to fly back to the Vatican after his four-day visit to Regensburg. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was the first pope to resign in centuries, has died at the age of 95, the Vatican announces. Sven Hoppe/dpa-Pool/dpa
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will lie in state at St Peter's Basilica from Monday so the faithful may pay their respects, the Vatican said shortly after announcing the 95-year-old's death on Saturday.
On Friday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean analyzed the transcripts of right-wing activist Ginni Thomas with investigators on the House January 6 Select Committee — during which she admitted she had no proof of the election fraud claims she was making.
One of the key takeaways, Dean argued, is that she was never actually sorry for spreading these lies; she was just sorry it led to her being investigated.
"Let's start with Ginni Thomas," said anchor Sara Sidner. "She defends — she still defends her beliefs that she believes that the 2020 election was stolen, which it wasn't. Can she have it both ways here?"
"Well, when I went through her transcript, I had the impression she was evasive," said Dean. "She wasn't remorseful in general about the fact that she had made these comments and sent these texts out. She was regretful that they'd gotten — they'd been released and became public, and then she accused of committee of leaking them basically just to embarrass her, which was not the case. But I think she really was uncomfortable throughout her testimony. Her attorney testified a lot for her, which I've never seen a chair let happen as often as it did in this deposition. It's an odd collection in this deposition."
Furthermore, Dean argued, Ginni Thomas' claim that she keeps her politics out of her discussions with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was not credible.
"She claimed at the outset of her testimony in a brief statement, there was an ironclad rule in the house, they never talked about each other's business," said Dean. "She was in a political lane. Her husband was in the legal lane. Those lanes didn't cross. It was pretty hard to believe as the testimony unrolled ... what I took away from it was that they often talk about these things. they are sounding boards for each other, which is natural in a marriage.
On Friday, NBC News reported that new transcripts released by the House January 6 Select Committee reveal law enforcement officials were sounding the alarm about possible violence in the days leading up to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
"Many of the revelations came in interviews with high-ranking individuals such as former Secret Service and White House official Anthony Ornato; former executive director of the National Capitol Threat Intelligence Center Donell Harvin; former Deputy FBI Director David Bowdich; Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee; former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund; and House Staff Director Jamie Fleet," reported Ryan J. Reilly. "But some of the new information came from questions posed to those officials by Jan. 6 committee staffers based on details they had gathered in the course of the 18-month investigation."
"Much of that information, mentioned by investigators during the interviews, was not included in the appendix of the committee's final report that addressed law enforcement and intelligence failures," said the report. "For the most part, Jan. 6 committee leaders decided against focusing the final report on how law enforcement came to be so underprepared for the attack."
According to the report, one FBI employee actually flagged extremist behavior in a December 26, 2020 memo, highlighting planning for what seemed to be radicals mobilizing in D.C. based on comments on an online forum, TheDonald.
"“They think they will have a large enough group to march into DC armed, and it will outnumber the police so they can’t be stopped," said the memo. "They believe that since the election was stolen, that it’s their constitutional right to over take the government and during this coup no U.S. laws apply. Another group of Proud Boys will be in DC already and are planning on blocking the roads with their cars in order to stop traffic."
Ornato, for his part, went on to dispute claims by the committee's star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, claiming he knew nothing about former President Donald Trump lunging at a Secret Service agent driving him and trying to seize the steering wheel when he refused to take the former president to the Capitol to join the insurrectionists.
On Friday, The New York Timesreported that former President Donald Trump's tax returns suggest he was on the hook for over $8 million extra in taxes — thanks to a provision from his own Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
This comes after the House Ways and Means Committee released six years of the former president's taxes — the conclusion of a years-long legal battle in Congress and the courts to obtain and investigate these records.
"The tax law Mr. Trump signed in late 2017, which took effect the next year, contained some provisions that most likely gave him an advantage at tax time — including the scaling back of the alternative minimum tax on high earners," reported Jim Tankersley, Susanne Craig, and Russ Buettner. "But one provision in particular drastically reduced the income tax deductions Mr. Trump could claim in 2018 and beyond: limits that Republicans placed on deductions for state and local taxes paid."
"The so-called SALT deduction disproportionately hit higher earners, including Mr. Trump, in high-tax cities and states like New York. In 2019, he reported paying $8.4 million in state and local taxes. Because of the SALT limits included in his tax law, he was able to deduct only $10,000 of those taxes paid on his federal income tax return," said the report. "Those losses could have been mitigated at least in part by other sections of the law that were favorable to wealthier taxpayers like Mr. Trump."
Trump's tax cut bill was widely panned as a giveaway to corporations and the ultra-wealthy by Democrats; 65 percent of the cuts go to the top 20 percent of earners, and in 2027, that figure is forecast to rise to 83 percent flowing to the top 1 percent. One way Republicans tried to defray the cost of the bill was by sharply limiting SALT.