Internet mourns the death of Betty White: ‘We have lost one of the best humans ever’

Actress and comedian Betty White died Friday at age 99.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine in a statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Tributes rapidly poured in for the actress and comedian who was a television pioneer who has dazzled audiences for decades.

Here last tweet noted she had made the cover of People magazine for her upcoming birthday.

Here's some of what people were saying about the woman who was named the honorary Mayor of Hollywood in 1955:

