Betty White says she’s ‘lucky to be in such good health’ as 100th birthday approaches
Betty White speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/TNS

Betty White is proving to be one tough broad. The comedic actress and bonafide Hollywood star will turn 100 on Jan. 17 – and she’s looking forward to big day with much joy. In a new interview, White said she’s “so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.” “It’s amazing,” she added about the upcoming centennial. So what’s the key to longevity for the five-time Emmy Award winner, known for roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls.” White said being “born a cockeyed optimist” is the key to her optimism. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she sai...