Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ tour paid $100,000 to extend DC Metro service after weather delay
Beyonce accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Award outside Staples Center on March 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. - Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/TNS

Beyoncé had a contingency plan in place for Mother Nature during her Renaissance World Tour stop in the Washington, D.C., area on Sunday night. Due to stormy weather conditions, FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland, issued a shelter-in-place warning on social media before showtime, delaying the massive production by hours. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority extended Metro service hours past its scheduled end time to allow fans to use public transit to get home. And Queen Bey picked up the tab for the extra time. “Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the exte...