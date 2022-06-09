Biden administration launches proposed EV charger requirements
Mark Wagner, who converted his1962 VW Beetle ragtop from gas to electric, gets it charged at a charging station at Irvine, California, April 19, 2022. - Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Thursday released its proposed version of standards for federally-funded electric vehicle fast chargers to be built out along the nation's highways. The standards, when finalized, will guide the implementation of nearly $5 billion that will be sent to states to build up the charging network. Michigan is expected to get $110 million over the five-year program. "Everyone should be able to find a working charging station when and where they need it without worrying about paying more or getting worse service because of where they live," Transportation Secre...