'Fundamentally un-American': Biden destroys GOP's Capitol riot revisionism at ceremony for hero cops

On Thursday, The Washington Post highlighted President Joe Biden's speech at a ceremony in the Rose Garden awarding medals to the police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack — and used the moment to fight back against all the efforts within the GOP to whitewash or rewrite the history of the event.

"It wasn't dissent. It wasn't debate. It wasn't democracy," said Biden. "It was insurrection. It was riot and mayhem. It was radical and chaotic, and it was unconstitutional. Maybe most important, it was fundamentally un-American."

Biden's words stand in stark contrast to conspiracy theories and revisionism pushed by some Republican lawmakers. Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) famously claimed that the Capitol riot was no different from a "tourist visit," and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has spread a number of conspiracy theories, from the idea that the attack was an Antifa false flag to the notion that it was an FBI entrapment operation.

"On Tuesday, the Senate unanimously approved legislation awarding the Congressional Gold Medal — the legislative branch's highest honor — after initially voting to award the medal only to Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman. Videos from Jan. 6 showed Goodman diverting rioters away from the Senate chamber, giving lawmakers time to escape," reported Tyler Pager. "But the House pushed to broaden the award to recognize all the officers who protected the Capitol, passing the measure last June in a 406-to-21 vote. The 21 votes against the legislation were all from Republicans, many of whom objected to wording in the legislation that referred to the riot as an 'insurrection' and to the Capitol as the 'the temple of our American democracy.'"

