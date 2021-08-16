Biden defends the withdrawal from Afghanistan against steep criticism
President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday afternoon, explaining many details most Americans likely have never before heard about the war in Afghanistan, after that nation fell to the Taliban far sooner than most experts expected.

But President Biden made clear he stood "squarely" behind his decision to carry out the agreement then-President Donald Trump made, which ordered U.S. troops to exit Afghanistan in full by May 1.

The President made clear Afghanistan fell so quickly because, after investing $1 trillion in that country, the 300,000 fighting forces of the Afghan military – a number larger than the militaries of some NATO countries, decided they did not want to fight the Taliban.

And President Biden asked pointedly, “How many more generations of American daughters and sons would you have me send to fight when the Afghans would not?"