Biden steps up to defend America against domestic terrorism — after years of it being ignored

After years of attacks from domestic terrorists, President Joe Biden is moving forward with efforts to ensure such terrorism is tracked and stopped in the United States.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Biden's first big step was acknowledging that the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was an act of terror. Former President Donald Trump still maintains that the protesters were nice to police officers.

During his presidency, Trump directed federal agencies to focus their resources to target Antifa and left-leaning groups despite intelligence groups maintaining that the far-right militias were more of a threat to the U.S.

"In an intelligence report delivered to Congress last month, the administration labeled white supremacists and militia groups as top national security threats," said the Times. "The White House is also discussing with members of Congress the possibility of new domestic terrorism legislation and executive orders to update the criteria of terrorism watch lists to potentially include more homegrown extremists."

The Department of Homeland Security is moving forward with a review on how it handles domestic extremism, after declaring it a "national priority" for the first time this year. Making it the official priority means a large amount of money for the department will be allocated to the project.

"Mr. Biden bolstered a team focusing on domestic extremism at the National Security Council that had been depleted in the past four years, assigning officials from the Justice Department, the F.B.I. and the National Counterterrorism Center, according to senior administration officials," the Times also said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is at work investigating the Jan. 6 attack and prosecute insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol building.

The F.B.I., similarly, has always fought domestic terrorism, but with D.H.S. and the D.O.J. renewing their focus, it gives much-needed resources and personnel to the fight.

"National security leaders are now meeting with officials from the Veterans Affairs Department, as well as the Education and Health and Human Services Departments, to directly confront the issue, according to administration officials," the report also said.

Read the full report at the New York Times.