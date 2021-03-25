White House says policy change allows staffers to keep jobs despite 'casual or infrequent' marijuana use

<p>McEnany, who was adept at attacking reporters and has a long and documented record of lying to the press, told Fox News viewers to expect Biden to not answer any questions.</p><p>"I think he's prepared to just entirely ignore whatever is asked of him, and to pivot."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Former WH Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany, who lied to the press every day, predicts what will happen at Biden's news conference today:<br/>
"I think he's prepared to just entirely ignore whatever is asked of him, and to pivot." <a href="https://t.co/wNieCwnGO4">pic.twitter.com/wNieCwnGO4</a>
— The Recount (@therecount) <a href="https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1375062964332605449?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><p>Fox News co-host <a href="https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/?s=Rachel+Campos-Duffy" rel="noopener" target="_blank"><strong>Rachel Campos-Duffy</strong></a>, who has called the Democratic Party “<a href="https://www.thenewcivilrightsmovement.com/2020/12/out-and-out-communists-fox-friends-host-has-a-fit-over-joe-bidens-centrist-label/">out-and-out communists</a>," went even further to spread disinformation, suggesting President Biden is "badly declining." She also suggested Biden wears a mask so reporters can't understand what he's saying, feeding the conspiracy theory that Biden isn't mentally competent.</p><p>"I can barely understand what he's saying with the mask on," Campos-Duffy claimed, "I don't know if that's on purpose or what we talked earlier about how he hasn't met with the Republican side, sometimes I wonder, maybe it's something he doesn't want to work together or pretend like he's working together with them, maybe they just don't want to show how badly he's declining, I mean I can't understand him. And there's, there seems to be such little access, and they know that we have these questions. What else could be the reason?"</p><p>Republicans at every turn have attacked Biden and promised to thwart his agenda.</p><p>"Yeah, I think that's a great question, Rachel. It's a scripted presidency, it's a soundbite presidency," McEnany claimed. "Can he do it I think is the question that that we're all asking today is going to be a big test for President Biden his biggest yet at least when it comes to public relations."</p><p>Watch:</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">
Press conference expectations-setting from Fox News: Has the White House been hiding Joe Biden because "they don't want to show how badly he is declining?" <a href="https://t.co/uQ5Su9200C">pic.twitter.com/uQ5Su9200C</a><br/>
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) <a href="https://twitter.com/MattGertz/status/1375062471396970499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2021</a></blockquote><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
