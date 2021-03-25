White House says policy change allows staffers to keep jobs despite 'casual or infrequent' marijuana use

The Biden administration said this week that no one in the White House is being fired for "casual or infrequent" marijuana use.

According to a recently Daily Beast report, "dozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed this week that as many as five staffers had been fired for marijuana use and other security concerns.

But on Thursday, the White House clarified that no one had been fired for "casual or infrequent" use.

"No one has been let go due to marijuana usage from years ago," a White House statement said. "No one has been let go due to casual or infrequent use during the prior 12 months."

"The policy has allowed around a dozen White House staff to continue serving the in the Administration who would not have permitted under prior Administrations' policies."

