Biden nominee to replace Justice Amy Coney Barrett would be only Black woman on Chicago appeals court
Former assistant federal defender Candace Jackson-Akiwumi has been selected by President Joe Biden to replace Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Chicago’ s federal appeals court. - Zuckerman Spaeder LLP/TNS

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he will tap former assistant federal defender Candace Jackson-Akiwumi to replace Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Chicago’s federal appeals court. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Jackson-Akiwumi, 41, would be the only Black woman on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson-Akiwumi, a partner at Zuckerman Spaeder in Washington, D.C., is a 2005 graduate of Yale Law School and was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge David Coar in Chicago before joining the federal defender’s office here in 2010. According to a bio released Tuesday by the White House, Jackson-Ak...