Biden order targets airline fee refunds for delayed bags, Wi-Fi issues
An American Airlines agent helps a customer check baggage at DFW International Airport in this file photo. - Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

ATLANTA — An executive order signed Friday by President Joe Biden cracking down on anti-competitive practices includes airline fees. The order directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to consider requiring airlines to refund fees when baggage is delayed or when the plane’s Wi-Fi is broken, according to a fact sheet released by the White House. Biden’s executive order, signed Friday afternoon, also directs the DOT to consider issuing rules to require clear disclosure of fees for baggage, changes and cancellations. Today, airlines are required to refund baggage fees only if a bag is declare...