WATCH: Biden’s briefing ends with a bang as he clashes with CNN reporter over trusting Putin

During a press conference today in the wake of his meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden got into a brief dust up with CNN's Kaitlin Collins, who asked if he was confident that Putin would change his behavior.

"What the hell -- what do you do all the time?" Biden shot back at Collins.

"What I said was -- let's get it straight -- I said that will change [the Russians' behavior] is if the rest of the world reacts to them and it diminishes their standing in the word," Biden said, becoming growingly heated. "I'm not confident in anything. Just stating the facts."

Collins replied by saying Putin's "past behavior" has not changed, and she mentioned that during his own press conference, Putin denied any involvement in cyber attacks and downplayed his alleged human rights abuses. "So how does that amount to a constructive meeting as President Putin framed it?"

"If you don't understand that, you're in the wrong business," Biden replied.

After the exchange, Biden apologized for his tone during his exchange with Collins.

"I owe my last questioner an apology. I shouldn't have bene such a wiseguy with the last answer I gave," he told reporters.