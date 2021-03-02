Biden administration slaps new sanctions on Russia for poisoning of Alexei Navalny
Vladimir Putin (Shutterstock)

The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will be slapping Russia with a fresh round of economic sanctions over its poisoning and imprisoning of dissident leader Alexei Navalny.

According to the Washington Post, "the sanctions block access to financial or other assets in the United States for top figures around Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The Biden administration has signaled that it will be taking a tougher stance against Russia after multiple previous administrations, including the Obama administration and the Trump administration, tried to build a friendlier relationship with the Kremlin.