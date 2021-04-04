How Biden is trying to end hunger as part of his effort to 'restore moral leadership': report

"We haven't seen an expansion of food assistance of this magnitude since the founding of the modern food stamp program in 1977," said University of Kentucky economist James P. Ziliak. "It's a profound change."

According to the New York Times, President Joe Biden is working to cure food instability, particularly among children. In 2020, under the coronavirus pandemic and economic downfall, nearly 8 million Americans fell into poverty. Biden is trying to make good on his promise to "restore moral leadership" to the U.S.

More than 1 in 10 households is reporting that they lack enough food to eat. So, the new president has endeavored to increase food assistance by billions of dollars.

"The campaign has increased food stamps by more than $1 billion a month, provided needy children a dollar a day for snacks, expanded a produce allowance for pregnant women and children, and authorized the largest children's summer feeding program in history," said the report.

Among his first acts in office, Biden issued an executive order to "address the growing hunger crisis" mentioning the long car lines, "half a mile each, just to get a box of food."

It's a major shift from the Trump administration, which sought to cut food assistance for millions by restructuring food stamps in the 2021 budget.

"This crisis has revealed how fragile many Americans' economic lives are and also the inequities of who is struggling the most," said senior Agriculture Department official Stacy Dean, who is a long-time anti-hunger advocate. "It's an incredibly painful picture, and it is even more so for communities of color."

Read the full report.