WATCH: Biden swats down Fox News’ Peter Doocy for calling China’s leader his ‘old friend’

President Joe Biden snapped at Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Wednesday during a press conference regarding his summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"You have spoken many times about how you have spent perhaps more time with President Xi than any other world leader," Doocy said. "Is there going to become a time where you might called him, old friend to old friend, and ask him to open up China to the World Health Organization investigators who are trying to get to the bottom of COVID-19?"

"Let's get something straight," Biden shot back. "We know each other well -- we're not old friends. It's just pure business."

Doocy noted that the Group of Seven (G7) leaders had called for a full investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus. "But China basically says they don't want to be interfered with anymore, so what happens now?" the Fox News reporter pressed.

Biden said that China was "trying very hard to project itself as a very responsible and very, very forth coming nation."

"They are finding it hard to talk about how they're helping the world in terms of COVID-19, and vaccines, they're trying very hard," the president continued. "Look, certain things you don't have to explain to the people of the world. They see the results. Is China really actually trying to get to the bottom of this?"

