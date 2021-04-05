Retired general undercuts conservative complaints about Biden's infrastructure plans

In a column for Newsweek, a retired U.S. Army general who is an expert in military procurement made the Pentagon's case that President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is not only a good thing for the country, but desperately necessary to support America's armed forces.



According to Gen. John Adams (Ret.), "As the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must recognize the strategic importance of maintaining specific U.S. industries that are critical to our national and economic security. As part of President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda, we must support domestic manufacturing industries like aluminum and steel that produce the raw materials necessary to rebuild America's infrastructure."



Noting that he previously authored a report on the U.S. military's dangerous reliance on materials from foreign nations, he wrote, "If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that America must maintain control over critical supply chain such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and critical metals such as steel and aluminum. COVID has disrupted global supply chains on a wide range of goods, from automobiles to semi-conductors, as well as hindered global transportation networks."



Focusing on the need for aluminum in particular, Adams asserted that the jobs and infrastructure that would be created by Biden's American Jobs Plan would be a source of relief for Pentagon officials.



"There will be no Building Back Better without the supply chains needed to support infrastructure investment and sustain our defense industrial base. When it comes to rebuilding America's infrastructure, U.S. aluminum and steel have an essential role to play in rebuilding America. Under President Biden's leadership, we can create tens of thousands of new good paying middle-class-inclusive manufacturing jobs and use "Made in America" raw materials to rebuild America," he wrote.



You can read more here (subscription may be required).