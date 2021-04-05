Retired general undercuts conservative complaints about Biden's infrastructure plans

In a column for Newsweek, a retired U.S. Army general who is an expert in military procurement made the Pentagon's case that President Joe Biden's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is not only a good thing for the country, but desperately necessary to support America's armed forces.
According to Gen. John Adams (Ret.), "As the nation recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must recognize the strategic importance of maintaining specific U.S. industries that are critical to our national and economic security. As part of President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda, we must support domestic manufacturing industries like aluminum and steel that produce the raw materials necessary to rebuild America's infrastructure."
Noting that he previously authored a report on the U.S. military's dangerous reliance on materials from foreign nations, he wrote, "If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that America must maintain control over critical supply chain such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and critical metals such as steel and aluminum. COVID has disrupted global supply chains on a wide range of goods, from automobiles to semi-conductors, as well as hindered global transportation networks."
Focusing on the need for aluminum in particular, Adams asserted that the jobs and infrastructure that would be created by Biden's American Jobs Plan would be a source of relief for Pentagon officials.
"There will be no Building Back Better without the supply chains needed to support infrastructure investment and sustain our defense industrial base. When it comes to rebuilding America's infrastructure, U.S. aluminum and steel have an essential role to play in rebuilding America. Under President Biden's leadership, we can create tens of thousands of new good paying middle-class-inclusive manufacturing jobs and use "Made in America" raw materials to rebuild America," he wrote.
You can read more here (subscription may be required).
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
'There were no genitals involved!' Mask-banning bar owner lashes out after arrest for unlicensed strip show
A Florida bar owner who infamously banned patrons from wearing face masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic is lashing out after getting arrested for hosting an unlicensed strip show at his establishment.
The Washington Post reports that Gary Kirby, the owner of the Westside Sports Bar & Grill in West Melbourne, Florida, was arrested last week after undercover police officers attended what was advertised as a "male revue" at his bar.
GOP slammed for pretending Biden's proposals aren't 'real infrastructure' — when Trump made similar demands
On Monday, The Washington Post fact-checker demolished Republican claims that the vast majority of President Joe Biden's infrastructure package does not go to "real infrastructure" — "only about 5 to 7 percent of it," according to former Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought.
Republicans have even issued their own significantly stingier proposal they want Biden to pass, that includes "only" the projects they claim count as infrastructure. But, noted the article, the whole premise is false.
A group of former Democratic lawmakers say that the Republican Party won elections by shamelessly lying about them -- and they're vowing to help fellow Democrats avoid the same fate next year.
Writing in USA Today, seven Democratic House members who were defeated last year said that false Republican claims about supporting socialism and defunding the police directly resulted in their upset losses.
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.