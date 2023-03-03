Woman ​run over and killed while helping person stuck in snow

A woman died after she was run over while trying to help someone who was stuck in the snow in Big Bear, California, ABC7 in Los Angeles reported.

The family of Barbie Hughes says details about the incident, which happened on Feb. 25, are scarce but it's currently under investigation.

"About my beautiful daughter Barbie Hughes. She was the light of my life, she was funny, silly, she was so kind to every person she met and she was an amazing cook," her mother said.

"We are still in shock of her passing. We appreciate every story from people she knew. The outpouring of love and support from people in our community and all across the country is heartwarming and difficult for us to comprehend the impact she made on people she touched."

A GoFundMe has been created by her family to help pay for any expenses related to her death.

"She was taken from us too young and we'd like to have as many people join us in celebrating her life as we are able," read a description on the GoFundMe.