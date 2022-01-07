Vandals etch names into ancient stone panel in Texas that displayed prehistoric art

Prehistoric art on a rock panel at Big Bend National Park in Texas dating back between 4,000-8,500 years has been "irreparably damaged" by vandals, CNN reports.

The vandals etched the names "Norma", "Adrian", "Isaac" and "Ariel" and the date "12/26/21" into the rock, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

Although the panel has been treated, the damage is still visible. According to CNN, there's no way to return the stone to its original state.

There had been more than 50 instances of vandalism at the park since 2015, and NPS is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Damaging natural features and rock art destroys the very beauty and history that the American people want to protect in our parks," Bob Krumenaker, superintendent of Big Bend National Park, said in the release.



"With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation's heritage is lost forever," he said.

"The surface scratches and discoloration are permanent," he said. "Ancient rock art is protected, and links humanity to our past. Every site damaged is a loss to the history and heritage that National Parks protects."