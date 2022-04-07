Bannon suffers a 'big blow' as judge rejects his defense in subpoena case
Steve Bannon (Twitter).

Former Trump advisor, now a far right-wing podcaster, Steve Bannon has been rebuked by a federal judge, who ruled he may not claim “reliance upon advice of counsel” as a defense to refuse to respond to a Congressional subpoena.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Wednesday, that “neither of [Bannon’s] arguments is persuasive.”