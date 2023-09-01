After a day of back-and-forth with prosecutor Fani Willis over whether his state-based indictment will move to federal court or remain where it was originally filed, Mark Meadows has initiated a filing in federal court informing that judge about the state actions.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance picked up the filing, which claimed that, if Willis gets her way, the relief she sought in that case "would require all defendants, including Mr. Meadows, to go to trial in state court in less than two months."

"These filings highlight that, if Mr. Meadows is entitled to removal but removal is not promptly effectuated, he will be substantially prejudiced and subjected to the very burdens of state-court litigation from which federal law relieves him upon notification to the state court," the Thursday filing says.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Vance noted that Meadows made the filing after "apparently realizing the weakness in his position" demonstrated in the state court.

"But removal isn't a remedy for a defendant who doesn't like the schedule in state court & this comes off as a big whine," said Vance, who spent 25 years as a federal prosecutor.

You can read it here.