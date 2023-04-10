Man hit with three charges after bread shortage ignites racist meltdown

The arrest of a Wisconsin man in connection with a bigotry-inspired disturbance at a Connecticut airport Saturday prompted a hate crimes unit notification, authorities said.

Michael Barnet, 39 of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, intimidation based on bigotry or bias in the third degree and threatening in the second degree, Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

Barnet was released on $2,500 cash bail. His arraignment is scheduled for April 25.

Troopers at around 6:33 p.m. Saturday responded to Bradley International Airport on the report of an active disturbance at D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, which is located inside of the airport terminal.

An employee, who is Black, told troopers that the suspect later identified as Barnet, who is white, used profanities and verbally threatened her after she announced that the shop was out of bread to make sandwiches and offered to use wraps instead to complete customer orders.

A witness told authorities that they heard the man used a racial slur as he yelled at the employee.

Troopers with the help of witnesses located the suspect in the airport’s west concourse shortly afterward.

Authorities notified the Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit of the circumstances surrounding this arrest, police said.