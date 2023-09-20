Bijou Phillips seeking spousal support from Danny Masterson after filing for divorce amid 30-year sentence

Danny Masterson, right, and his wife, Bijou Phillips, arrive at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023. - Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Danny Masterson’s soon-to-be ex-wife, Bijou Phillips, is seeking spousal support in her divorce filing against the disgraced actor, who was recently sentenced to 30 years to life for rape. The couple, who share 9-year-old daughter Fianna, were married for nearly 12 years. The 43-year-old actress requested to “terminate the court’s ability to grant support” to Masterson, according to People. She also wants full legal and physical custody of their child, while allowing Masterson visitation rights. Phillips also reportedly asked the court to divide up their assets as separate property. The outlet...