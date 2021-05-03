Billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing: report
Bill and Melinda Gates are divorcing after 27 years of marriage, according to a report from TMZ.

The couple released a joint statement, saying, "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives," the statement continued.

