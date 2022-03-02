'Trump's Enabler-in-Chief': Scathing review slams Bill Barr for 'reputation make-over' memoir

Bill Barr's new book comes out next week and one former federal prosecutor just penned a damning review charging the Trump Attorney General's memoir is "the latest front in his charm offensive to sanitize his reputation." In fact, the review is titled, "Bill Barr’s New Book: More Reputation Make-over Than Truth."

Barr is "distancing himself from Trump now, but as AG, Barr empowered Trump and worked hard to get him re-elected. The damage Barr did can’t be minimized by a memoir," writes attorney Dennis Aftergut at Justia. Aftergut in December co-wrote a New York Times guest essay with Laurence Tribe and Donald Ayer titled "Will Donald Trump Get Away With Inciting an Insurrection?"

Afterrgut notes that Barr's memoir "reportedly says that Trump was 'off the rails' and showed he had 'neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed,' so the Republican party should move on."

Barr is quoted as writing, “We need leaders . . . who can frame . . . an uplifting vision.” And then there’s this telling sentence: “[T]he pandemic threw into bold relief Trump’s deficiencies as leader — showcasing his failings, not his strengths.”

Remember that Trump began to “showcase” his leadership “failings” fighting Covid in February 2020, when he told the nation that infections would soon be “close to zero” and that Covid “would disappear” in April.

And he points to Barr's "Barr’s March 2019 Mueller investigation whitewash, which salvaged, in whole or in part, the presidency of someone Barr now calls an 'incorrigible' narcissist. Two federal judges described Barr’s Mueller Report presentation as 'distorted' and 'misleading.' Those are jurists’ polite terms for someone not telling the truth."

Aftergut compares multiple examples of Barr's actions with Barr's own words, exposing his hypocrisy. He concludes, "it’s hard to ignore his actions as Trump’s Enabler-in-Chief."