On Friday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former federal prosecutor Elie Honig tore into former Attorney General William Barr for refusing to disavow his statements in 2020 promoting conspiracy theories about election integrity.

"He said he stands by his months and months discussing counterfeiting," said anchor Jake Tapper.

"This is deeply dishonest," said Honig. "I thought that was a perfect example. Bill Barr is very fond of reminding everybody that weeks after the election he came out and said there is no widespread election fraud. It's good he did that. However, this is the first time I've seen him confronted with the fact that he lied about election fraud many times leading up to the election, and what does Bill Barr say? In retrospect, I wish I hadn't made those statements? He said, I stand by all of that. He is standing by his own dangerous lies. I think that tells you something about just how dishonest and disingenuous with us he is."

Watch below: