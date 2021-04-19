Bill Barr and Amy Coney Barrett score book deals as other ex-Trump figures struggle to get published

Former Trump administration Attorney General William Barr, who later fell out with Trump for disagreeing with his voter fraud conspiracy theories, recently closed a book deal. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's final pick for the Supreme Court, nailed an "eye-raising" $2 million advance for her book on how judges are supposed to remain unbiased.

According to POLITICO, it's not clear yet what Barr will cover, but his book comes amidst a sea of Democrats disdainful of Trump who seem to be favored by publishers.

"I think [publishers] try to draw a line between those who are operating in reality or got off the train before it crashed and those who are living in Trump-world in an alternative reality, and for New York book publishing, which is a super woke environment for things like that. It's going to be tough to publish a lot of Trump administration officials," one publishing insider told POLITICO.

One example is former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, whose initial attempts to sell a book was rebuffed by publishers.

"Navarro was seen as a kook before this, so it's not as if Peter Navarro would have an easy time selling a book prior to the administration," said another publishing source.

Interest from publishers for a potential book by Jared Kushner also seem mixed.

"In terms of trying to figure out his audience, I don't think he has a lot of credibility with the MAGA audience, which is where you need these books to sell like hot cakes and then trying to publish it as liberal torture porn is not going to work either," a source told POLITICO.

"There will only be a few more big books from the administration that succeed," said another publishing industry source. "I think Trump is fading much quicker from the national consciousness than people were banking on."

Read the full report over at POLITICO.