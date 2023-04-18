Bill Barr joins group fighting against progressive prosecutors

Former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr has reportedly joined a group that seeks to replace progressive prosecutors and promote the apportionment of conservative voices.

Barr, who is being considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, joined the advisory board of Protecting Americans Action Fund, according to local media sources and Fox News. The fund bills itself as a group that will "serve as a new firewall to stop the advancement of progressive 'left wing liberals.'"

Barr reportedly said he is proud to join the group, and fight for the end of progressive prosecutions.

"As the former U.S. Attorney General, I am proud to join Protecting Americans Action Fund because we need prosecutors who will enforce our laws, rather than criminal-friendly, progressive prosecutors who constantly fail victims and communities," Barr said in a statement, according to a report.

"Our judicial system was set up for prosecutors to prosecute, defense attorneys to defend, and a jury to decide the outcome," he said. "This organization will get us back on track by electing prosecutors who understand the duties of their position."

The move comes less than a week after Barr said Trump is "frequently his own worst enemy and he digs himself holes and he does some things that are reckless, that are clearly going to give rise to investigations.”