Bill Cosby and NBC sued for sexual assault by 5 women under New York's Adult Survivors Act

In this photo from June 30, 2021, Bill Cosby makes his first public appearance at his home in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, after being released from prison several hours earlier. - Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS
NEW YORK — Five women have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against disgraced comedy icon Bill Cosby and NBC under New York state’s Adult Survivors Act. In their Manhattan Supreme Court suit filed Monday, the accusers, three of whom were actresses with brief roles on “The Cosby Show,” say they were “sexually assaulted and battered” by Cosby. Several accuse him of slipping drugs into their drinks and raping them while they were unconscious. The women also say NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company, “condoned and encouraged Bill Cosby ... by doing nothing to...