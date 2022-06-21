Jury awards $500,000 to 1975 Bill Cosby victim

Bill Cosby lost a court case in Los Angeles County jury found he sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion.

Judy Huth was awarded $500,000, the Associated Press reported.

"Jurors found that Cosby intentionally caused harmful sexual contact with Huth, that he reasonably believed she was under 18, and that his conduct was driven by unnatural or abnormal sexual interest in a minor," the AP reported. "The jurors’ decision is a major legal defeat for the 84-year-old entertainer once hailed as America’s dad. It comes nearly a year after his Pennsylvania criminal conviction for sexual assault was thrown out and he was freed from prison."

The AP reported Cosby did not attend the trial.

"Huth testified that in a bedroom adjacent to a game room where the three had been hanging out, Cosby attempted to put his hand down her pants, then exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act," the AP reported. "Huth filed her lawsuit in 2014, saying that her son turning 15 — the age she initially remembered being when she went to the mansion — and a wave of other women accusing Cosby of similar acts brought fresh trauma over what she had been through as a teenager."

The AP noted that it named Huff because she had come forward publicly.

