Bill Cosby sued by former NBC intern for 1984 drugging, groping and sexual assault
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse on the second day of sentencing in his sexual assault trial on Sept. 25, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. - Mark Makela/Getty Images North America/TNS

A former NBC intern claims that Bill Cosby drugged, groped and may have raped her while she was unconscious after a cast party of his highly successful family sitcom, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court. Jennifer Watling said in her suit that when she was an NBC intern in 1984 — and Cosby was known as the “Greatest Television Dad” whose show became No. 1 in ratings five years in a row — the disgraced comic befriended her. “Cosby fostered a mentoring and fatherly relationship with Ms. Watling at the studio where ‘The Cosby Show’ was filmed,” according to the suit. H...